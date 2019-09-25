Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.40 N/A -0.03 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.52 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Champions Oncology Inc. is $9.25, with potential upside of 62.57%. Competitively the average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, which is potential 110.53% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Champions Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders owned 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.