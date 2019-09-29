Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.62 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,631,133.67% -20.5% -2.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 338,242,181.40% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$9.25 is Champions Oncology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 65.18%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 390.20% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Champions Oncology Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 52.1% respectively. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.