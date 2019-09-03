Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

This is a contrast between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.46 N/A -0.03 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.54 N/A -1.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 62.29% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 55.5% respectively. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.