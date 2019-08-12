Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.48 N/A -0.03 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.89 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Champions Oncology Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 112.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.