Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1877.68 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Champions Oncology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 36.32% and its average price target is $62.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 50% respectively. Insiders owned 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.