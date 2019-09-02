Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Since Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.44 N/A -0.03 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Champions Oncology Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. From a competition point of view, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, which is potential 245.35% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.6% and 59.6%. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.