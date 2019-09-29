Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Both Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.62 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,466,216.22% -20.5% -2.7% Celsion Corporation 1,197,516,094.11% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. Celsion Corporation on the other hand, has 1.95 beta which makes it 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Champions Oncology Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.18% and an $9.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.