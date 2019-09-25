Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.48 N/A -0.03 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.97 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Champions Oncology Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Champions Oncology Inc. is $9.25, with potential upside of 57.31%. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 333.44% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.