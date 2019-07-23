Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.07 N/A -0.03 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.34 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Champions Oncology Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. has a 3.26 beta and it is 226.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 6.8%. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.