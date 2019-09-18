Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.49 N/A -0.03 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.43 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Champions Oncology Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 187.92% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.