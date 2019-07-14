Reviewing CGI Inc. (GIB)’s and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s results

We are contrasting CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Inc. 70 0.00 N/A 3.18 22.57 DXC Technology Company 60 0.73 N/A 4.96 11.57

In table 1 we can see CGI Inc. and DXC Technology Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DXC Technology Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGI Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CGI Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than DXC Technology Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CGI Inc. and DXC Technology Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

CGI Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DXC Technology Company on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CGI Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, DXC Technology Company which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. CGI Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

CGI Inc. and DXC Technology Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

CGI Inc.’s upside potential is 6.00% at a $83 consensus target price. DXC Technology Company on the other hand boasts of a $71 consensus target price and a 24.98% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, DXC Technology Company is looking more favorable than CGI Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70% of CGI Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of DXC Technology Company are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% are CGI Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are DXC Technology Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CGI Inc. 0.48% 1.47% 9.05% 15.85% 19.24% 17.21% DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94%

For the past year CGI Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DXC Technology Company.

Summary

CGI Inc. beats DXC Technology Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.