Reviewing C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI)’s and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s results

Since C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 50 1.64 N/A 5.36 10.14 The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.14 N/A 2.73 11.91

Demonstrates C&F Financial Corporation and The Community Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to C&F Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. C&F Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Community Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial Corporation’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. The Community Financial Corporation has a 0.32 beta and it is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of C&F Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of The Community Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. C&F Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Competitively, The Community Financial Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation was less bullish than The Community Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors C&F Financial Corporation beats The Community Financial Corporation.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.