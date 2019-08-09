Reviewing C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI)’s and Its Rivals results

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

C&F Financial Corporation has 35.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has C&F Financial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.00% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing C&F Financial Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation N/A 51 10.14 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

C&F Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for C&F Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of C&F Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial Corporation is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, C&F Financial Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

C&F Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors C&F Financial Corporation.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.