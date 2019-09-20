Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 0%. About 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.