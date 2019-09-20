Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|315.45
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 0%. About 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.81%
|2.66%
|0%
|0%
|4.1%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
