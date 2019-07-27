Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

Since CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1726.67
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 8% respectively. 2.08% are CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.58%
|1.57%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.6%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
