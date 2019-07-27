Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

Since CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1726.67 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 8% respectively. 2.08% are CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.58% 1.57% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.6% Crescent Acquisition Corp. -0.6% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.