Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.