Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|323.55
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
