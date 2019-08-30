Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.