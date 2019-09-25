Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.88% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.