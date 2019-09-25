Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|323.55
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.88% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
