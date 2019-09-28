Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s results

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 22.36M 0.03 323.55 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 221,605,550.05% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.