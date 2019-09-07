Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

We are comparing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.