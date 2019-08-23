Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

Since CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 22.57% are DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.