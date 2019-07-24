Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1661.65
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.48%
|0.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.26%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp.
