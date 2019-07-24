Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp.