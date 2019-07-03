Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

This is a contrast between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

In table 1 we can see CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.