Reviewing CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.