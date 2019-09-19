Reviewing CEVA Inc. (CEVA)’s and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s results

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA Inc. 27 9.00 N/A 0.01 2525.45 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 9 0.50 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CEVA Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 142% -7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that CEVA Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEVA Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. CEVA Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CEVA Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

CEVA Inc. has a 9.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of CEVA Inc. shares and 90.3% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of CEVA Inc.’s shares. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEVA Inc. -4.8% 12.7% 11.57% -1.84% -8.01% 25.76% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 1.38% 4.15% 10.94% 88.89% -1.34% 77.94%

For the past year CEVA Inc. has weaker performance than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

Summary

CEVA Inc. beats MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.