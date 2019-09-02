Reviewing CEVA Inc. (CEVA)’s and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS). The two are both Semiconductor – Specialized companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA Inc. 26 8.58 N/A 0.01 2525.45 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 20 0.00 N/A 1.64 11.96

Table 1 demonstrates CEVA Inc. and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CEVA Inc. is presently more expensive than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

CEVA Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s 98.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

CEVA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. CEVA Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CEVA Inc. and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 11.43% for CEVA Inc. with average price target of $35. On the other hand, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s potential downside is -1.69% and its average price target is $21.5. The information presented earlier suggests that CEVA Inc. looks more robust than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of CEVA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.4% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. CEVA Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEVA Inc. -4.8% 12.7% 11.57% -1.84% -8.01% 25.76% JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. -2.2% -12.66% 2.14% 23.29% 45.65% 98.08%

For the past year CEVA Inc. was less bullish than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

CEVA Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.