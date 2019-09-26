Reviewing CEVA Inc. (CEVA)’s and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s results

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Specialized companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA Inc. 27 8.68 N/A 0.01 2525.45 Altair Engineering Inc. 37 5.94 N/A 0.30 139.16

Demonstrates CEVA Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Altair Engineering Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CEVA Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CEVA Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Altair Engineering Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Altair Engineering Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.9%

Liquidity

CEVA Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Altair Engineering Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CEVA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altair Engineering Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CEVA Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altair Engineering Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.23% for CEVA Inc. with consensus price target of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of CEVA Inc. shares and 76.6% of Altair Engineering Inc. shares. About 2.8% of CEVA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Altair Engineering Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEVA Inc. -4.8% 12.7% 11.57% -1.84% -8.01% 25.76% Altair Engineering Inc. -2.32% 1.66% 10.34% 28.7% 19.29% 50.87%

For the past year CEVA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Altair Engineering Inc.

Summary

Altair Engineering Inc. beats CEVA Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.