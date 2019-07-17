Reviewing Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)’s and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s results

Since Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.75 N/A -1.97 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -239.7% -144.9% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Micron Solutions Inc.’s 0.38 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 0.6. Competitively, Micron Solutions Inc. has 1.5 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Micron Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $1, and a -70.85% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.4% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.91% are Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Micron Solutions Inc. has 9.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -5.27% -9.54% -23.51% -6.77% -75.81% 1.51% Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Micron Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.