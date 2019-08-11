Reviewing Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)’s and Its Rivals results

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 30.91% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. currently has an average price target of $1, suggesting a potential downside of -64.29%. The potential upside of the rivals is 71.89%. Based on the results given earlier, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. In other hand, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.