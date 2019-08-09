Reviewing Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)’s and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -17.72 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 39 6.04 N/A 0.95 44.65

In table 1 we can see Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -64.66% for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $1. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific Corporation’s average price target is $46.5, while its potential upside is 7.54%. The data provided earlier shows that Boston Scientific Corporation appears more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.8% and 94.4%. About 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Boston Scientific Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Boston Scientific Corporation

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.