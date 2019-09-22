Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

We are comparing Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.46 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerus Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerus Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Zymeworks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$7.5 is Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 40.71%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 37.57% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerus Corporation seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.