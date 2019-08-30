Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.46 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 40.71% at a $7.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.