Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 12.42 N/A -0.46 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerus Corporation and Verona Pharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cerus Corporation and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cerus Corporation is $9, with potential upside of 54.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -37.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.