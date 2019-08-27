Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.01 N/A -0.46 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.35 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerus Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 50.94% and an $8 average price target. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a -17.36% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.