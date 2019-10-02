Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,418,014,783.12% -74.3% -38.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 456,253,354.80% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 57.23% at a $7.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 131.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 18.2%. Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.