Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.27 N/A -0.46 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.86 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cerus Corporation’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cerus Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 78.57% at a $9 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.