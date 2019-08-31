Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.14 N/A -0.46 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.52 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cerus Corporation and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta means Cerus Corporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta and it is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cerus Corporation and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerus Corporation has a 39.66% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 average target price and a 754.17% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.