Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.10 N/A -0.46 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 25.39 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Neuralstem Inc. on the other hand, has 2.61 beta which makes it 161.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Neuralstem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 72.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares and 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neuralstem Inc. has 13.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.