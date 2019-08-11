Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.85 N/A -0.46 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.6 beta. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Corporation and MannKind Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 72.08%. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 208.33% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.