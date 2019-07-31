Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 12.86 N/A -0.46 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerus Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 48.76%. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $128, while its potential upside is 43.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerus Corporation seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cerus Corporation beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.