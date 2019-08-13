Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.27 N/A -0.46 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 9.25 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.6 beta. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cerus Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $9, and a 65.75% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.