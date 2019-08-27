Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.04 N/A -0.46 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.77 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cerus Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerus Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cerus Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 50.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.