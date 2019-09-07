Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.48 N/A -0.46 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 100.57 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerus Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 48.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 16.1% respectively. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.