Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 153.73M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerus Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,432,089,752.95% -74.3% -38.3% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,782,186,948.85% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cerus Corporation’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerus Corporation and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 61.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.