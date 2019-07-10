Reviewing Cerner Corporation (CERN)’s and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s results

Both Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner Corporation 62 4.51 N/A 1.92 35.71 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.96 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerner Corporation and Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerner Corporation and Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 9.4% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cerner Corporation has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

Cerner Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovalon Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Cerner Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cerner Corporation and Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner Corporation 1 0 5 2.83 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

The downside potential is -4.64% for Cerner Corporation with consensus price target of $72.17. Inovalon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.25 consensus price target and a -4.94% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cerner Corporation is looking more favorable than Inovalon Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Cerner Corporation shares and 70.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares. Cerner Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerner Corporation 0.9% 8.15% 20.55% 19.21% 16.22% 30.87% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69%

For the past year Cerner Corporation has 30.87% stronger performance while Inovalon Holdings Inc. has -1.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerner Corporation beats Inovalon Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.