Reviewing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s results

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.35 N/A -0.28 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 5.02% at a $60.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.