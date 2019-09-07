Reviewing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s results

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|51
|9.91
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Medallia Inc.
|38
|11.46
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medallia Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Medallia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Medallia Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Medallia Inc.
|0
|2
|7
|2.78
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has an average target price of $60.67, and a 11.79% upside potential. Meanwhile, Medallia Inc.’s average target price is $47.56, while its potential upside is 39.19%. The results provided earlier shows that Medallia Inc. appears more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
|Medallia Inc.
|-1.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.56%
For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was more bullish than Medallia Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
