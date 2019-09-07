Reviewing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s results

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.91 N/A -0.28 0.00 Medallia Inc. 38 11.46 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Medallia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Medallia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has an average target price of $60.67, and a 11.79% upside potential. Meanwhile, Medallia Inc.’s average target price is $47.56, while its potential upside is 39.19%. The results provided earlier shows that Medallia Inc. appears more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was more bullish than Medallia Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.