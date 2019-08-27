Reviewing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s results

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 10.53 N/A -0.28 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 demonstrates Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Materialise NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Materialise NV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Materialise NV is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Materialise NV is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Materialise NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $60.67, with potential upside of 5.24%. Materialise NV on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average target price and a -1.17% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Materialise NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 22.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Materialise NV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Materialise NV beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.