Reviewing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s results

As Application Software companies, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.24 N/A -0.28 0.00 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Linx S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 15.12% at a $60.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Linx S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 0%. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Linx S.A.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.