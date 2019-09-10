Reviewing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s results

As Application Software companies, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|51
|10.24
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Linx S.A.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Linx S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Linx S.A.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Linx S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 15.12% at a $60.67 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Linx S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 0%. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
|Linx S.A.
|-6.67%
|-7.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.7%
For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Linx S.A.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
