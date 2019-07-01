Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 12.55 N/A -1.19 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5336.57 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerecor Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.16 beta which makes it 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. TG Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cerecor Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.84% and an $10.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 95.97% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 67.5% respectively. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.